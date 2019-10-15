Grenada’s NDC Partnership Plan Steps Up Climate Efforts Across All Sectors

7 October 2019: Grenada has taken efforts to accelerate implementation of its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) with the announcement of a Partnership Plan for 2019-2023 and through the NDC Partnership’s recently launched Climate Action Enhancement Package (CAEP), which aims to deliver support to enhance ambition of and implement NDCs.

Grenada’s NDC Partnership Plan, which was announced during the UN Secretary-General’s Climate Action Summit in New York, US, on 23 September 2019, outlines actions in key sectors, including energy, transport, waste and forestry. On energy, the Plan aims to ensure and provide access to affordable, efficient, clean and sustainable energy sources and services, which provides a link between SDGs 7 (affordable and clean energy) and 13 (climate action). Actions in the energy sector also include updating national energy policy and developing legislation on renewable energy and energy efficiency.

In the transport sector, the Plan supports greater use of sustainable and low-emission modes of transportation through, inter alia: encouraging changes in attitudes and behaviors; establishing and enforcing fuel efficiency standards; and developing and implementing a sustainable and climate-resilient transportation policy.

The Plan aims to reduce solid waste and emissions from the waste sector, including by replacing an outdated and inefficient waste management equipment fleet with more sustainable alternatives, investing in waste-to-energy conversion, and investing in sewage treatment infrastructure to reduce sewage flowing to the sea.

Among the goals for Grenada’s forestry sector, the Plan mentions: conserving species, ecosystems and genetic diversity; managing forest resources to build climate resilience; regenerating forests by planting trees and developing a strategic afforestation plan; and expanding and developing management infrastructure for protected areas.

The Plan also: informs engagement with the private sector and international partners; aims to strengthen the enabling environment, thereby encouraging investment in critical sectors; highlights areas that would benefit from leveraging regional approaches; and identifies support requirements for strengthening institutional and human capacity for NDC implementation, including a national NDC coordinator, a mitigation expert, a resource mobilization expert, and a monitoring, evaluation and knowledge management expert.

The Partnership Plan aims to mainstream climate change into Grenada’s sustainable development agenda through aligning its NDC with its National Development Plan 2035. The Plan is led by the Ministry of Climate Resilience, which is also developing a transparent reporting framework and helping to mobilize other ministries and stakeholders to work together in implementing Grenada’s NDC.

Grenada has coordinated with the Green Climate Fund (GCF) country programme for co-financing opportunities and will link its NDC with the Public Sector Investment Program. The country will update the Plan when it submits its enhanced NDC to the UNFCCC by 2020, and expand its scope by: including hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and liquid waste; strengthening data on greenhouse gases (GHGs) and vulnerability; mainstreaming gender equality into climate actions; and improving its monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) system for NDC tracking and implementation. The government will also improve its whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach for NDC enhancement and implementation, by defining clear roles and responsibilities across all line ministries and by involving broad stakeholder groups in implementation and raising awareness of Grenada's efforts on climate action.